Niederreiter recorded two assists and two blocked shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

Niederreiter has gone five games without a goal, but he's managed three helpers in that span. This was his fourth multi-point effort of the season. The 31-year-old winger is up to five goals, seven helpers, 45 shots on net, 15 hits, 14 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 16 Contests. He's once again providing well-rounded numbers to help fantasy managers in a variety of areas, though Niederreiter rarely excels in any one category.