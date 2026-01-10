Niederreiter logged an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Niederreiter snapped a 17-game point drought with the helper. He was scratched once in that span and went minus-8 with 19 shots on net and 23 hits. The 33-year-old has resumed a middle-six role since his Jan. 1 scratch, but he's got a long way to go before fantasy managers will be able to trust him again. The winger has produced 16 points, 62 shots on net, 57 hits and a minus-4 rating over 42 appearances this season.