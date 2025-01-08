Niederreiter scored an empty-net goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Predators.
Niederreiter ended a 13-game goal drought with the tally. He's gotten on the scoresheet in four straight outings (one goal, three assists) while maintaining his usual third-line role at even strength. The 32-year-old winger is up to 11 goals, 23 points, 84 shots on net, 75 hits and a plus-18 rating over 42 appearances, serving as a decent depth scorer.
