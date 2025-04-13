Niederreiter tallied a power-play goal, put four shots on net and dished out three hits in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Blackhawks.

Niederreiter lit the lamp on a power play midway through the second period for Winnipeg's first goal of the game. He was able to find the back of the net off feeds from defensemen Dylan Samberg and Neal PionkThe tally brought Niederreiter's season totals to 17 goals and 37 points in 80 appearances this season. The 32-year-old winger has goals in back-to-back games and seven points over his last 11 contests. He should continue to hold solid value in deeper fantasy leagues and maintain his spot on the second power-play unit while the Jets prepare for postseason play.