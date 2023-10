Niederreiter scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over Detroit.

It was El Nino's first goal of the season. It went into an empty net. Niederreiter has four points in seven games this season after putting up 41 between the Predators and Jets in 2022-23. The 31-year-old winger may be starting slow, but he has five 40-plus point seasons in his last eight years. Niederreiter could offer fantasy value in deep formats if he can get on a roll.