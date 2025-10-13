Niederreiter scored a power-play goal, dished out an assist and had three shots on net in Monday's 5-2 win over the Inslanders.

Niederreiter scored the second goal of the game for Winnipeg, which stood as the lone point of the day with a man advantage. He later assisted Tanner Pearson's goal midway through the second period. Niederreiter used Monday's game to work his way onto the scoresheet for the first time in the 2025-26 season. The 33-year-old winger has finished each season since 2020-21 with 34 to 44 points, making him a safe fantasy play in most deeper leagues. He often scored his points in bunches a year ago, so Niederreiter's fantasy value can fluctuate depending on Winnipeg's schedule and his productivity.