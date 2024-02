Niederreiter picked up a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 victory over the Wild.

Niederreiter logged an assist on Mason Appleton's first-period goal before tallying an empty-netter in the third to seal Winnipeg's 6-3 win. The 31-year-old Niederreiter came into the contest with just one goal and two points in his previous 14 games while slipping into a bottom-six role. He now has 14 goals and 28 points through 54 games this season.