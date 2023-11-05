Niederreiter scored three goals, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes.

The veteran winger sparked the Jets' rally from a 2-0 deficit midway through the second period by tapping home a slick pass from Mason Appleton, and Niederreiter's other two tallies on the afternoon also came from right on Karel Vejmelka's doorstep. It's the third hat trick of Niederreiter's career. The 31-year-old has five goals and nine points through 11 games to begin the campaign, with all but two helpers coming in the last five contests.