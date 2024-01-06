Niederreiter produced a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Niederreiter helped out on Cole Perfetti's insurance marker in the third period. While he's yet to get on the scoresheet in more than two games in a row, Niederreiter has been a solid middle-six contributor for the Jets this season. He's at 12 goals, 11 assists, 94 shots on net, 49 hits and a plus-12 rating through 38 contests.