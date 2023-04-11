Niederreiter registered two assists in a 6-2 win over San Jose on Monday.
Niederreiter has recorded two goals and four points over his last five outings. That's pushed him up to 24 goals and 40 points in 76 contests this season. Niederreiter's reached the 40-point milestone for the second straight season and the third time over his last five campaigns.
