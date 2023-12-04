Niederreiter signed a three-year, $12 million contract extension with Winnipeg on Monday.
Niederreiter would have been eligible for unrestricted free agency in the summer following the completion of his two-year, $8 million deal. The 31-year-old has produced six goals, 14 points, 61 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and 27 hits in 23 games this season.
More News
-
Jets' Nino Niederreiter: Opens scoring in shutout win•
-
Jets' Nino Niederreiter: Dishes two assists Friday•
-
Jets' Nino Niederreiter: Hat trick in desert win•
-
Jets' Nino Niederreiter: First goal of season•
-
Jets' Nino Niederreiter: Pockets power-play assist in loss•
-
Jets' Nino Niederreiter: Dishes pair of helpers•