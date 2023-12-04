Watch Now:

Niederreiter signed a three-year, $12 million contract extension with Winnipeg on Monday.

Niederreiter would have been eligible for unrestricted free agency in the summer following the completion of his two-year, $8 million deal. The 31-year-old has produced six goals, 14 points, 61 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and 27 hits in 23 games this season.

