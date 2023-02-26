Niederreiter was given non-roster status Sunday after being acquired from Nashville on Saturday.

In a corresponding move, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby was recalled from AHL Manitoba on Sunday. Niederreiter hasn't arrived in Winnipeg yet and the earliest he could debut with his new team is Tuesday versus Los Angeles, John Lu of TSN reports. Niederreiter has produced 18 goals, 28 points, 130 shots on net and 115 hits in 56 games this season.