Niederreiter scored two goals in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Both tallies came in the third period, but so did the rest of the Jets' offense as they erased a 3-0 deficit with a stunning road comeback. It's Niederreiter's first multi-goal performance of 2024, with his last coming Dec. 30 against the Wild, and it was a rare flash of production from the 31-year-old winger -- he's made it onto the scoresheet only four times in the last 20 games. On the season, Niederreiter's compiled 16 goals and 30 points in 59 contests.