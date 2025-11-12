Niederreiter scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

Niederreiter picked up his first multi-point effort since Oct. 18 versus the Predators. The 33-year-old winger had earned just two assists over his previous five outings, though he remains in a third-line role that could make steady scoring contributions rare. Overall, he's up to four goals, seven helpers, 27 shots on net, 29 hits and a plus-5 rating through 16 appearances.