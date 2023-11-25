Niederreiter scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 3-0 win over the Panthers.

Niederreiter snapped a seven-game goal drought with his first-period tally. In that span, the winger still produced four assists, which is fine work for a third-liner. He's up to six tallies, 14 points, 50 shots on net, 21 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 19 appearances this season. That scoring pace is slightly better than what he showed after getting traded to Winnipeg from Nashville last season, when he closed out the campaign with 13 points over 22 contests.