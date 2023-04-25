Niederreiter recorded a power-play assist, three shots on goal, four hits and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Niederreiter is up to four points (one goal, three helpers) through four playoff contests. Two of his assists this postseason have come on the power play. The winger also has nine shots on net, 21 hits and a minus-5 rating while filling a top-six role.