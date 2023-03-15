Niederreiter scored his 22nd goal of the season in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.
His tally late in the third period brought the Jets to within a goal, but they couldn't find an equalizer. Niederreiter has found the scoresheet in seven straight games after being picked up at the trade deadline, although he has no multi-point performances yet in a Winnipeg jersey -- he has four goals and seven points during his hot streak.
More News
-
Jets' Nino Niederreiter: Scores again Sunday•
-
Jets' Nino Niederreiter: Contributes first goal with Jets•
-
Jets' Nino Niederreiter: Off non-roster list•
-
Jets' Nino Niederreiter: Lands on non-roster list•
-
Jets' Nino Niederreiter: Traded to Winnipeg•
-
Predators' Nino Niederreiter: Keeps scoring Thursday•