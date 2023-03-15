Niederreiter scored his 22nd goal of the season in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

His tally late in the third period brought the Jets to within a goal, but they couldn't find an equalizer. Niederreiter has found the scoresheet in seven straight games after being picked up at the trade deadline, although he has no multi-point performances yet in a Winnipeg jersey -- he has four goals and seven points during his hot streak.