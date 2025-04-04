Niederreiter notched two assists, five shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Niederreiter helped out on goals by Adam Lowry and Colin Miller, with the latter's tally being on the power play. With five points over his last seven contests, Niederreiter is chipping in a decent share of depth offense from the Jets' third line. He's at 35 points (10 on the power play), 134 shots on net, 143 hits, 38 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating across 76 contests. That's one point better than he did in 77 games a year ago, but it's unlikely the Swiss winger will be able to reach the 40-point mark this season.