Jets' Nino Niederreiter: Puts goal drought to rest
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Niederreiter scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.
Niederreiter had gone 21 games without a goal. He picked up just two assists in that span, both coming within the last five contests. With the winger's offense coming around, he should be able to keep a middle-six role for the Jets. He's at 18 points, 67 shots on net, 59 hits and a minus-3 rating over 46 appearances this season.
