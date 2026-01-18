Niederreiter scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Niederreiter had gone 21 games without a goal. He picked up just two assists in that span, both coming within the last five contests. With the winger's offense coming around, he should be able to keep a middle-six role for the Jets. He's at 18 points, 67 shots on net, 59 hits and a minus-3 rating over 46 appearances this season.