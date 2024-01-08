Niederreiter posted an assist, two shots on goal, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Niederreiter has helpers in consecutive games following a three-game slump. The winger set up Adam Lowry's goal in the final minute of regulation. Niederreiter remains officially on the third line with Lowry and Mason Appleton, but that trio often sees top-six minutes on the ice. Niederreiter is up to 24 points, 96 shots on net, 52 hits and a plus-14 rating through 39 contests overall.