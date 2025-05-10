Niederreiter notched an assist, three shots on goal and seven hits in Friday's 4-0 win over the Stars in Game 2.

Niederreiter continues to provide valuable depth scoring. He has three goals and two assists over his last five games after going without a point in the first four contests of the playoffs. Overall, he's added 20 shots, 22 hits, six PIM and a minus-2 rating this postseason while regularly filling a third-line role.