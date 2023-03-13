Niederreiter scored a goal on his lone shot in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Lightning.

Niederreiter gave Winnipeg a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal early in the second period. The 30-year-old winger has points in six of his first seven games with Winnipeg, tallying three goals and three assists while playing alongside Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor on the top line. Niederreiter is up to 21 goals and 13 assists in 63 games between the Jets and the Predators.