Niederreiter scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over Minnesota.

Niederreiter tied the game late in the third period, silencing the Minnesota crowd that once cheered him on. The tally marked his third goal of the season, bringing him to seven points through 10 games. While his career high of 57 points, which he recorded during the 2016-17 regular season with Minnesota, is likely out of reach, he continues to project as a steady 40-point contributor when healthy. For fantasy managers seeking short-term production, Niederreiter is a worthy streaming option ahead of Thursday's home matchup with Chicago.