Holding a 1-0 lead late in the first period, the Jets controlled the puck in Pittsburgh's end until Nate Schmidt directed a slap shot at the net that bounced off the boards right onto Niederreiter's stick. He used the puck luck to backhand the rebound past Tristan Jarry for his 13th of the year that ended up being the game winner for Winnipeg. Niederreiter has been cold as of late, not scoring in his five prior games and generating only two points in his past 11. The Sharks visit Winnipeg this Wednesday.