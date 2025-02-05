Niederreiter scored a goal on five shots while registering an assist in a 3-0 win over Carolina on Tuesday.
Niederreiter ended a six-game goal drought with his tally and is now just one more point to reach the 30 threshold for the fifth consecutive season. Barring any more extended slumps, the 32-year-old winger should be able to challenge for the 20-goal mark as well after missing that milestone last year.
