Niederreiter had a goal, two shots and two hits in Monday's 5-2 loss to Utah.

Niederreiter scored for the second time across his last four games, and while he's not known for being a scoring force, it's undeniable that he's going through his most productive stretch of the season. The 32-year-old has six points (three goals, three assists) in nine games since the beginning of January, which is impressive given that he's tallied 26 total points across 48 games this season.