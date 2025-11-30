Niederreiter scored two goals in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Niederreiter gave the Jets a 2-0 lead late in the first period with a snap shot, and he'd later close out the scoring with an empty-netter in the final seconds of the game. Niederreiter snapped a four-game point drought with this two-goal effort, but the 33-year-old hasn't been very consistent from a scoring perspective. Thus, his fantasy upside is a bit limited across the board.