Niederreiter scored a goal and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Niederreiter has a goal and an assist over his last two games after going five contests without a point. He tallied just 43 seconds after Adam Henrique put the Ducks ahead 2-0 early in the third period. Niederreiter is up to seven goals and 16 points through 26 outings, mainly in a third-line role, but with Kyle Connor (lower body) leaving Sunday's game early, a spot on the top line could be open in the short term. Niederreiter, Cole Perfetti and Alex Iafallo seem like the likeliest options for a move to play alongside Mark Scheifele if necessary.