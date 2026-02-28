Niederreiter (lower body) underwent surgery and remains week-to-week, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports Saturday.

Niederreiter has already missed the last two games and is on injured reserve. Prior to getting hurt, the 33-year-old winger posted eight goals, 19 points and 76 shots on net across 55 games this season. Once he's ready to return to action, he'll look to bolster Winnipeg's forward group and will likely return to a bottom-six role.