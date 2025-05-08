Niederreiter scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Stars in Game 1.

Niederreiter has three goals and an assist over his last four games. That's all of his scoring output in the playoffs. The veteran winger is up to 17 shots, 15 hits, three blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-3 rating over eight postseason appearances. Niederreiter continues to play in a middle-six role and is also part of the second power-play unit.