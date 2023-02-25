Niederreiter was acquired by Winnipeg from Nashville in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick Saturday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Niederreiter had 18 goals and 28 points in 56 contests with the Predators this season. He's on a three-game goal-scoring streak, providing four markers over that span. The 30-year-old is playing through the first season of a two-year, $8 million contract, so the Jets are getting him for next season as well.