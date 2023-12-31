Niederreiter scored two goals, including the game-winner, in Saturday's 4-2 victory over the Wild.

It's the second two-goal performance in the last three contests for Niederreiter, on the heels of a 12-game stretch in which the veteran winger managed only two goals and three points in total. His middle-six role and spot on the Jets' second power-play unit gives him some deep-league fantasy appeal, and through 34 outings he's posted 12 goals and 22 points, a pace which has him headed for his first 50-point campaign since 2018-19.