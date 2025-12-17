Martin scored twice on seven shots and added an assist in WHL Spokane's 9-2 win over Portland on Tuesday.

Martin struggled early in the year, but he's logged three multi-point efforts over his last seven games. The 18-year-old Winnipeg prospect looks to be getting more comfortable, but his slow start is evident in his 11 goals and six helpers through 30 outings overall. Spokane's offense is also middle of the pack, though it could improve if Martin is able to be more consistently successful.