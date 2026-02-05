Martin logged three assists in WHL Spokane's 7-2 win over Penticton on Wednesday.

Martin has earned five points over his last three games, but that follows a stretch of eight contests where he was limited to two points. He's been streaky all season, and he's now at a total of 29 points in 45 appearances. The Jets prospect has taken a step back from last season, though offense isn't going to be where he makes his money in the long run.