Martin was the 92nd overall pick by Winnipeg in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Injuries limited Martin to just 39 games last season for WHL Spokane, but he was effective when in the lineup, posting 13 goals and 34 points. He added a dozen points in 19 playoff games. The strong offensive numbers were nice to see because Martin is known more for his responsible two-way play than his scoring. He may never be much of an offensive threat at the NHL level, but Martin has the potential to develop into a bottom-six option for Winnipeg down the line if his development continues to trend in the right direction.