Martin scored a goal on seven shots and added an assist in WHL Spokane's 6-4 win over Swift Current on Friday.

Martin's offense hasn't bounced back for the Chiefs this year, as he's produced just six goals and nine points over 24 outings after an injury-riddled 2024-25. He's added 52 shots on net and a minus-5 rating. The Jets selected Martin with the 92nd overall pick in 2025, and he's yet to impress much, though his playing style is trending toward that of a defensively-responsible, bottom-six forward at the professional level.