Lindholm was acquired by the Jets on Monday from Toronto in exchange for Nic Petan, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Lindholm has amassed 12 points in his rookie season with the Maple Leafs, but he isn't what you'd call a difference maker in fantasy. The 27-year-old has only taken 60 shots in 61 games and now moves to Winnipeg where he'll be hard-pressed to find consistent minutes. The center/winger has found the scoresheet once in his last 23 games.