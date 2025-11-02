Ford notched an assist, three hits and three blocked shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

The helper was Ford's first point in five appearances this season. He's added plenty of physicality when in the lineup, recording 13 hits and seven blocked shots. The 25-year-old made the Opening Night roster and would need waivers to be sent to AHL Manitoba, but it's possible he'll be involved in a roster move once Adam Lowry (hip) and Cole Perfetti (ankle) get healthy enough to come off injured reserve.