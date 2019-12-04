Jets' Patrik Laine: Another multi-point effort
Laine registered a goal and an assist while adding three hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Stars. He also logged a plus-3 rating.
Laine has now posted two or more points in three of his last four games (two goals, five assists). He scored his eighth goal of the season late in the second period Tuesday and later picked up an assist on Mark Scheifele's third-period goal. Laine's goal-scoring pace is still well off the levels he'd produced in his first three NHL seasons, but he's averaging better than a point per game in 2019-20, something he has yet to do over a full season.
