Play

Jets' Patrik Laine: Another two-point performance

Laine had a pair of assists with two shots and two PIM in a 5-1 win over the Senators on Thursday.

Laine has enjoyed back-to-back two-point games and has racked up seven goals and five assists in 10 February games. He'll enter Saturday's tilt at Philadelphia on a three-game point run and is nearing his third 60-point campaign in his first four NHL seasons.

More News
Our Latest Stories