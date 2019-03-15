Jets' Patrik Laine: Bagging apples during goal drought

Laine dished out a pair of assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Bruins.

Known more for his goal-scoring prowess, Laine has done most of his damage as a distributor of late, racking up six assists in his last six games. The assists have helped keep owners' minds off Laine's seven-game goal drought, but he should snap that soon enough considering he's just one tally shy of a third consecutive 30-goal season to open his career.