Jets' Patrik Laine: Bags helper in loss
Laine picked up a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Coyotes.
Laine has failed to record a point in just one game this season, up to 12 through eight games in 2019-20. The Finnish winger has been the Jets' best offensive player in the early going, clearly motivated to prove his worth after he spent a good portion of the summer holding out for a new contract.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.