Jets' Patrik Laine: Bags helper in loss

Laine picked up a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Laine has failed to record a point in just one game this season, up to 12 through eight games in 2019-20. The Finnish winger has been the Jets' best offensive player in the early going, clearly motivated to prove his worth after he spent a good portion of the summer holding out for a new contract.

