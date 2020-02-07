Jets' Patrik Laine: Blasts 20th goal of year

Laine scored a goal on four shots Thursday in a 4-2 win over the Blues.

Laine hammered a one-timer past St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington to put the Jets ahead 2-0 in the second period. It was Laine's 20th goal of the season and his fifth in the last seven games. His shooting percentage is a career-low 10.8 and he has an inexplicable three power-play goals after combining for 44 in his first three seasons, but Laine is still closing in on a fourth straight 50-point campaign.