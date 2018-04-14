Jets' Patrik Laine: Continues strong playoff run
Laine provided a goal and a helper Friday, lifting his team to a 2-0 series lead over Minnesota thanks to a 4-1 win in Game 2.
Laine now has three points in two playoff games and has shown no signs of slowing down in the postseason. The Jets have done a fantastic job getting shots on goal so far in this series, and that makes Laine even more valuable than usual as the series shifts to Minnesota.
