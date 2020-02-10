Jets' Patrik Laine: Contributes pair of points

Laine notched an empty-net goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

The Finn scored at 18:37 of the third period and won a puck battle to spark the play that ended with Kyle Connor's empty-netter just over a minute later. Laine has nine goals and an assist over his last nine outings -- that's more like the dangerous scorer fans have known for the last three-plus years. He's up to 24 tallies, 53 points, 185 shots and a plus-11 rating through 55 contests this season.