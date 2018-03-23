Jets' Patrik Laine: Could play Friday

Laine (bruise) wouldn't rule himself out against the Ducks on Friday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Coach Paul Maurice was less optimistic about Laine's status following Thursday's practice session, but did also state that,"As soon as he can put his foot back in the boot and skate, he'll be back playing," which seems to be the case after the Finn was in attendance at Friday's game-day skate. At this point, fantasy owners should probably consider the 19-year-old a game-time decision as the team monitors how his bruised foot responds in the hours before puck drop.