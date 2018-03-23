Jets' Patrik Laine: Could play Friday
Laine (bruise) wouldn't rule himself out against the Ducks on Friday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Coach Paul Maurice was less optimistic about Laine's status following Thursday's practice session, but did also state that,"As soon as he can put his foot back in the boot and skate, he'll be back playing," which seems to be the case after the Finn was in attendance at Friday's game-day skate. At this point, fantasy owners should probably consider the 19-year-old a game-time decision as the team monitors how his bruised foot responds in the hours before puck drop.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...