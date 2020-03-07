Jets' Patrik Laine: Crosses 60-point threshold
Laine netted a power-play goal and added an assist in Friday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.
Laine's two-point outing gave him 61 (27 goals, 34 assists) through 66 games. He also snapped a four-game point drought -- the Finnish winger had missed one game in that span due to a foot injury. Laine has added 222 shots, 95 hits and 16 power-play points this season.
