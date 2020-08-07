Laine was revealed to have suffered a sprained left hand and was likely 2-3 weeks away from returning to action, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Based on his timeline, Laine likely wouldn't have been ready for the start of the next round even if the Jets had advanced. The elite-scorer failed to miss the 30-goal mark for the first time in his four-year NHL career but likely would have reached that threshold were it not for the shortened regular season. While he may not be a first-round selection in most fantasy drafts, players shouldn't wait too long before snatching up with Finn.