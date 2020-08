Laine (wrist) was unavailable for Thursday's game-day skate.

The fact that Laine was unable to practice Thursday ahead of the team's Game 4 clash with Calgary could be an indication he will remain on the shelf come puck drop. If the elite sniper is unable to suit up versus the Flames, Mathieu Perreault (undisclosed) should slot into a top-six role, assuming he is healthy enough to play himself.