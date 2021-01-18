Laine (undisclosed) was on the ice briefly to begin Monday's morning skate but left before the skate officially started, marking the second consecutive practice that he has left early, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Laine's exit is likely injury-related, though it could also have to do with the trade rumors that have been swirling around the skilled winger of late. Either way, his status for Monday's game against Toronto is in jeopardy, though it's too early to completely rule him out at this time.